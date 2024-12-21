Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Boston U. 5-6, UMass Lowell 9-4

Boston U. and UMass Lowell are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Boston U. Terriers will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Costello Athletic Center. The Terriers are expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Boston U. will head into Friday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker last Friday after a huge 38-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Merrimack by a score of 64-61.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 78-67. The score was all tied up 33-33 at the break, but the River Hawks were the better team in the second half.

Boston U. now has a losing record at 5-6. As for UMass Lowell, they pushed their record up to 9-4 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Boston U. came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 71-63. Can Boston U. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 8-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Boston U. both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.