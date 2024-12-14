Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-5, UMass Lowell 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green's road trip will continue as they head out to face the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Dartmouth came up short against Notre Dame and fell 77-65. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Jackson Munro, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Less helpful for Dartmouth was Cade Haskins' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over LIU on Wednesday, taking the game 69-62. The win made it back-to-back victories for the River Hawks.

Dartmouth now has a losing record at 4-5. As for UMass Lowell, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dartmouth hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Dartmouth was pulverized by UMass Lowell 81-48 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Dartmouth was down 49-19.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Dartmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.