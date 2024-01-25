Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Vermont 14-5, UMass Lowell 14-4

What to Know

Vermont is 8-2 against UMass Lowell since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Vermont sitting on five straight wins and UMass Lowell on seven.

Vermont's and Binghamton's match on Thursday was close at halftime, but Vermont turned on the heat in the second half with 51 points. The Catamounts blew past the Bearcats 82-62.

UMass Lowell has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Bearcats on Saturday as the River Hawks made off with a 80-60 victory.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for the River Hawks, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-4.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Vermont is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 6-11 ATS record.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.