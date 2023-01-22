Who's Playing

Bryant @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Bryant 13-6; UMass Lowell 16-4

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the River Hawks proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell snuck past UMBC with an 81-75 win.

Meanwhile, Bryant had enough points to win and then some against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Thursday, taking their game 87-75.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 16-4 and the Bulldogs to 13-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The River Hawks come into the matchup boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49%. Bryant has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 83.9 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.