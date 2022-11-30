Who's Playing

Merrimack @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Merrimack 1-6; UMass Lowell 6-1

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to Costello Athletic Center at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks. UMass Lowell should still be feeling good after a win, while the Warriors will be looking to get back in the win column.

Merrimack took a serious blow against the Bradley Braves this past Saturday, falling 83-41.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell didn't have too much trouble with the Stonehill Skyhawks at home on Sunday as they won 73-59.

Merrimack have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Merrimack is now 1-6 while the River Hawks sit at a mirror-image 6-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 35.70% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UMass Lowell's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.80%. We'll see if their 16.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 14-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMass Lowell and Merrimack both have one win in their last two games.