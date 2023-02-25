Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: New Hamp. 13-13; UMass Lowell 23-7
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Hamp. Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2021. The River Hawks and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Tsongas Center. UMass Lowell is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell snuck past UMBC with a 75-70 victory.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday, taking their game 74-62.
The River Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 23-7 and New Hamp. to 13-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass Lowell comes into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UMass Lowell's 7.80% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Tsongas Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The River Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.
- Jan 28, 2023 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Mar 01, 2022 - New Hamp. 64 vs. UMass Lowell 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - New Hamp. 67 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 28, 2021 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Feb 05, 2021 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - UMass Lowell 63 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. New Hamp. 75
- Feb 06, 2019 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 15, 2018 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 22, 2017 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Jan 25, 2017 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 17, 2016 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 76