Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: New Hamp. 13-13; UMass Lowell 23-7

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Hamp. Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2021. The River Hawks and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Tsongas Center. UMass Lowell is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell snuck past UMBC with a 75-70 victory.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday, taking their game 74-62.

The River Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 23-7 and New Hamp. to 13-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass Lowell comes into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UMass Lowell's 7.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Tsongas Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Tsongas Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.