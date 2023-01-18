Who's Playing

UMBC @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: UMBC 13-6; UMass Lowell 15-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UMBC and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMass Lowell winning the first 88-71 at home and the Retrievers taking the second 93-85.

If there were any doubts why UMBC was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Hartford Hawks on Monday by a conclusive 87-62 score.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

UMBC is now 13-6 while the River Hawks sit at 15-4. The Retrievers are 9-3 after wins this season, and UMass Lowell is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won eight out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.