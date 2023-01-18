Who's Playing
UMBC @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: UMBC 13-6; UMass Lowell 15-4
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UMBC and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMass Lowell winning the first 88-71 at home and the Retrievers taking the second 93-85.
If there were any doubts why UMBC was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Hartford Hawks on Monday by a conclusive 87-62 score.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Binghamton Bearcats.
UMBC is now 13-6 while the River Hawks sit at 15-4. The Retrievers are 9-3 after wins this season, and UMass Lowell is 3-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMBC have won eight out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 06, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. UMass Lowell 85
- Feb 12, 2022 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. UMBC 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - UMass Lowell 66 vs. UMBC 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. UMBC 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - UMBC 60 vs. UMass Lowell 50
- Jan 04, 2020 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. UMBC 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - UMBC 70 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 12, 2019 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. UMBC 63
- Mar 03, 2018 - UMBC 89 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Feb 24, 2018 - UMBC 83 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - UMBC 89 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - UMBC 108 vs. UMass Lowell 102
- Jan 22, 2017 - UMBC 102 vs. UMass Lowell 86
- Feb 14, 2016 - UMass Lowell 96 vs. UMBC 92
- Jan 16, 2016 - UMass Lowell 95 vs. UMBC 89