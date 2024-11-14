Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Coppin State 0-3, UMBC 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the UMBC Retrievers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 20-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Coppin State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 123, but even that wound up being too high. The matchup between them and Virginia wasn't particularly close, with Coppin State falling 62-45.

Coppin State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Derrius Ward, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jonathan Dunn, who earned 11 points. Less helpful for Coppin State was Camaren Sparrow's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, UMBC made sure to put some points up on the board against Valley Forge on Monday. UMBC claimed a resounding 120-61 win over Valley Forge. With the Retrievers ahead 60-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Coppin State's defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for UMBC, their victory bumped their record up to 1-1.

Everything went Coppin State's way against UMBC in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as Coppin State made off with an 89-70 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Coppin State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Coppin State.