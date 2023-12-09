Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Towson 4-5, UMBC 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Towson is 5-0 against UMBC since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Towson Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the UMBC Retrievers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Towson will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers earned a 81-71 win over the Minutemen.

Towson can attribute much of their success to Christian May, who scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds. Charles Thompson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMBC last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 92-80 to the Bears. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Tigers have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-5 record. As for the Retrievers, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Towson beat UMBC 77-71 when the teams last played back in December of 2019. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Towson is a 4.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Towson has won all of the games they've played against UMBC in the last 8 years.