UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 15-6, UMBC 7-16

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMBC Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 89-73 margin. UMass Lowell found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, UMBC scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 114-102 victory over the Great Danes. The victory was some much needed relief for UMBC as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The River Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for the Retrievers, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UMass Lowell just can't miss this season, having made 48.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 7.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.