Who's Playing

Binghamton @ UMBC

Current Records: Binghamton 9-12; UMBC 14-9

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UMBC and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Binghamton will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Binghamton proved too difficult a challenge. Binghamton captured a comfortable 84-67 victory.

UMBC is now 14-9 while the Bearcats sit at 9-12. Binghamton is 4-4 after wins this season, and UMBC is 5-3 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won ten out of their last 14 games against Binghamton.

  • Mar 01, 2022 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
  • Jan 29, 2022 - UMBC 70 vs. Binghamton 68
  • Dec 28, 2020 - Binghamton 75 vs. UMBC 69
  • Dec 27, 2020 - UMBC 74 vs. Binghamton 67
  • Feb 26, 2020 - Binghamton 76 vs. UMBC 74
  • Jan 08, 2020 - Binghamton 79 vs. UMBC 75
  • Feb 13, 2019 - UMBC 64 vs. Binghamton 50
  • Jan 16, 2019 - UMBC 68 vs. Binghamton 49
  • Feb 08, 2018 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
  • Jan 24, 2018 - UMBC 69 vs. Binghamton 57
  • Feb 01, 2017 - UMBC 92 vs. Binghamton 74
  • Jan 05, 2017 - UMBC 85 vs. Binghamton 71
  • Feb 24, 2016 - UMBC 80 vs. Binghamton 79
  • Jan 27, 2016 - Binghamton 66 vs. UMBC 57