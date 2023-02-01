Who's Playing

Binghamton @ UMBC

Current Records: Binghamton 9-12; UMBC 14-9

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UMBC and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Binghamton will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Binghamton proved too difficult a challenge. Binghamton captured a comfortable 84-67 victory.

UMBC is now 14-9 while the Bearcats sit at 9-12. Binghamton is 4-4 after wins this season, and UMBC is 5-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won ten out of their last 14 games against Binghamton.