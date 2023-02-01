Who's Playing
Binghamton @ UMBC
Current Records: Binghamton 9-12; UMBC 14-9
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UMBC and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Binghamton will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a loss.
UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Vermont Catamounts.
Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Binghamton proved too difficult a challenge. Binghamton captured a comfortable 84-67 victory.
UMBC is now 14-9 while the Bearcats sit at 9-12. Binghamton is 4-4 after wins this season, and UMBC is 5-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMBC have won ten out of their last 14 games against Binghamton.
- Mar 01, 2022 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - UMBC 70 vs. Binghamton 68
- Dec 28, 2020 - Binghamton 75 vs. UMBC 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - UMBC 74 vs. Binghamton 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Binghamton 76 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 08, 2020 - Binghamton 79 vs. UMBC 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - UMBC 64 vs. Binghamton 50
- Jan 16, 2019 - UMBC 68 vs. Binghamton 49
- Feb 08, 2018 - UMBC 78 vs. Binghamton 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - UMBC 69 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - UMBC 92 vs. Binghamton 74
- Jan 05, 2017 - UMBC 85 vs. Binghamton 71
- Feb 24, 2016 - UMBC 80 vs. Binghamton 79
- Jan 27, 2016 - Binghamton 66 vs. UMBC 57