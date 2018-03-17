Watch UMBC vs. Kansas State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

UMBC became the first 16-seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed -- let alone a No. 1 overall seed -- on Friday, becoming an instant Cinderella story overnight. The Retrievers will advance to play No. 8 Kansas State on Sunday in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament where they look to keep their dream alive and dance into the second weekend -- something no 16-seed has ever done.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 8 seed Kansas State

Kansas State's defense flexed its muscles against a high-flying Creighton offense in the first round. The reward? A showdown against a team nearly every fan in America is suddenly rooting for as an underdog. The Wildcats have the goods to be a second weekend team behind the talent of Barry Brown and surprise emergence of Mike McGuirl.

About No. 16 seed UMBC



Jairus Lyles was the best player on the floor Friday for UMBC against Virginia, and he likely will be again come Sunday when they take on the Wildcats. He had 28 points on 9 of 11 shooting, including a near perfect 3-for-4 mark from the 3-point line. As a team, UMBC hit 12 of 24 from downtown.

Was it fluke or fate? We'll see if UMBC can back up its historic performance with a tough test against the proven Wildcats.

Viewing Information

Location : Charlotte, N.C.



: Charlotte, N.C. Dates : Sunday, March 18 at approx. 7:45 p.m.



: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 7:45 p.m. TV : truTV



: truTV Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

