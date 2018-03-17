Watch UMBC vs. Kansas State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
UMBC stunned No. 1 overall seed Virginia to earn a shot at No. 8 seed Kansas State
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a 1-seed on Friday, becoming an instant Cinderella story overnight. The Retrievers will live to face No. 8 Kansas State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they look to keep their dream alive and dance into the second weekend -- something no 16-seed has ever done.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 8 seed Kansas State
Kansas State's defense flexed its muscles against a high-flying Creighton offense in the first round. The reward? A showdown against a team nearly every fan in America is suddenly rooting for as an underdog. The Wildcats have the goods to be a second weekend team behind the talent of Barry Brown and surprise emergence of Mike McGuirl.
About No. 16 seed UMBC
Jairus Lyles was the best player on the floor Friday for UMBC against Virginia, and he likely will be again come Sunday when they take on the Wildcats. He had 28 points on 9 of 11 shooting, including a near perfect 3-for-4 mark from the 3-point line. As a team, UMBC hit 12 of 24 from downtown.
Was it fluke or fate? We'll see if UMBC can back up its historic performance with a tough test against the proven Wildcats.
So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.
Viewing Information
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- Dates: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 7:45 p.m.
- TV: truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
-
March Madness tip times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and t...
-
March Madness: Second round lines, odds
See how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for second-round NCAA Tournament games
-
Printable bracket for March Madness
Print a new bracket here if your previous bracket already blew up after all of the first-round...
-
Michigan State vs. Syracuse preview
The Spartans face Syracuse in the second round for a shot at the Sweet 16
-
Brunson-Sexton is a PG matchup to watch
Villanova vs. Alabama is the backdrop for the point guard battle everyone wants to see
-
Auburn vs. Clemson preview
The Clemson Tigers face the Auburn Tigers in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday