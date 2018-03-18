Watch UMBC vs. Kansas State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, date, time
UMBC stunned No. 1 overall seed Virginia to earn a shot at No. 8 seed Kansas State
No. 16 seed UMBC became the first 16 to beat a 1 on Friday, stunning top overall seed Virginia to advance to the second round. The Retrievers will meet No. 8 seed Kansas State on Sunday where they could advance to the Sweet 16 -- where no 16 has gone before.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 8 seed Kansas State
Kansas State's defense flexed its muscles against a high-flying Creighton offense in the first round. The reward? A showdown against a team nearly every fan in America is suddenly rooting for as an underdog. The Wildcats have the goods to be a second weekend team behind the talent of Barry Brown and surprise emergence of Mike McGuirl.
About No. 16 seed UMBC
Jairus Lyles was the best player on the floor Friday for UMBC against Virginia, and he likely will be again come Sunday when they take on the Wildcats. He had 28 points on 9 of 11 shooting, including a near perfect 3-for-4 mark from the 3-point line. As a team, UMBC hit 12 of 24 from downtown.
Was it fluke or fate? We'll see if UMBC can back up its historic performance with a tough test against the proven Wildcats.
Viewing Information
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- Dates: Sunday, March 18 at 7:45 p.m.
- TV: truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
