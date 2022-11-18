Who's Playing

Lafayette @ UMBC

Current Records: Lafayette 0-3; UMBC 1-2

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will play host again and welcome the Lafayette Leopards to Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Friday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for UMBC as they lost 94-64 to the Princeton Tigers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lafayette was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 63-59 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Retrievers are expected to win a tight contest. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Lafayette is 3-0 ATS.

UMBC is now 1-2 while Lafayette sits at 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMBC is worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.7 on average. The Leopards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Odds

The Retrievers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.