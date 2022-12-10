Who's Playing

Morgan State @ UMBC

Current Records: Morgan State 4-6; UMBC 6-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Morgan State Bears at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

UMBC netted a 73-66 victory over the Columbia Lions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Morgan State simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Penn State-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions at home 95-48.

UMBC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UMBC is now 6-4 while Morgan State sits at a mirror-image 4-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Retrievers enter the game with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But the Bears come into the matchup boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 22. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.46

Odds

The Retrievers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.