Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ UMBC
Current Records: New Hamp. 8-9; UMBC 13-7
What to Know
Get ready for an America East battle as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMBC winning the first 88-77 at home and New Hamp. taking the second 68-62.
The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 87-81 to the Bryant Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
New Hamp. is now 8-9 while UMBC sits at 13-7. New Hamp. is 4-4 after losses this year, the Retrievers 4-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
UMBC have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Hamp.
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMBC 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 10, 2021 - UMBC 68 vs. New Hamp. 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - UMBC 69 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Mar 07, 2020 - UMBC 73 vs. New Hamp. 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - New Hamp. 65 vs. UMBC 60
- Mar 02, 2019 - UMBC 56 vs. New Hamp. 53
- Jan 26, 2019 - UMBC 59 vs. New Hamp. 51
- Feb 11, 2018 - UMBC 68 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Jan 03, 2018 - UMBC 71 vs. New Hamp. 67
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMBC 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - New Hamp. 94 vs. UMBC 90
- Jan 28, 2017 - UMBC 105 vs. New Hamp. 103
- Feb 27, 2016 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMBC 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Hamp. 84 vs. UMBC 81