New Hamp. @ UMBC

Current Records: New Hamp. 8-9; UMBC 13-7

Get ready for an America East battle as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMBC winning the first 88-77 at home and New Hamp. taking the second 68-62.

The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 87-81 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

New Hamp. is now 8-9 while UMBC sits at 13-7. New Hamp. is 4-4 after losses this year, the Retrievers 4-2.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Hamp.