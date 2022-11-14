Who's Playing

Princeton @ UMBC

Current Records: Princeton 0-2; UMBC 1-1

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers may be playing at home again Monday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will take on the Princeton Tigers at 6 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC should still be riding high after a big victory, while Princeton will be looking to right the ship.

Everything went the Retrievers' way against the Penn State York Nittany Lions this past Thursday as they made off with a 92-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were just a bucket short of a win this past Friday and fell 74-73 to the Navy Midshipmen.

UMBC's win brought them up to 1-1 while Princeton's loss pulled them down to 0-2. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMBC is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. Princeton is 11th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.81

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.