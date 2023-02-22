Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ UMBC
Current Records: UMass Lowell 22-7; UMBC 17-12
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers and the UMass Lowell River Hawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Retrievers and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
UMBC came up short against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 75-66.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between UMass Lowell and the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UMass Lowell wrapped it up with an 84-70 win at home.
UMBC is now 17-12 while the River Hawks sit at 22-7. UMass Lowell is 15-6 after wins this year, and UMBC is 7-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
UMBC and UMass Lowell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 18, 2023 - UMass Lowell 81 vs. UMBC 75
- Mar 06, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. UMass Lowell 85
- Feb 12, 2022 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. UMBC 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - UMass Lowell 66 vs. UMBC 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. UMBC 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - UMBC 60 vs. UMass Lowell 50
- Jan 04, 2020 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. UMBC 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - UMBC 70 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 12, 2019 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. UMBC 63
- Mar 03, 2018 - UMBC 89 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Feb 24, 2018 - UMBC 83 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - UMBC 89 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - UMBC 108 vs. UMass Lowell 102
- Jan 22, 2017 - UMBC 102 vs. UMass Lowell 86
- Feb 14, 2016 - UMass Lowell 96 vs. UMBC 92
- Jan 16, 2016 - UMass Lowell 95 vs. UMBC 89