Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ UMBC

Current Records: UMass Lowell 22-7; UMBC 17-12

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers and the UMass Lowell River Hawks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Retrievers and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

UMBC came up short against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 75-66.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between UMass Lowell and the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UMass Lowell wrapped it up with an 84-70 win at home.

UMBC is now 17-12 while the River Hawks sit at 22-7. UMass Lowell is 15-6 after wins this year, and UMBC is 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC and UMass Lowell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.