Who's Playing
Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ UMKC Roos
Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 14-15, UMKC 13-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Neb.-Omaha has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Neb.-Omaha has not done well against the Golden Eagles recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Mavericks slipped by the Golden Eagles 71-70.
Meanwhile, UMKC waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They managed a 82-78 victory over the Coyotes.
The Mavericks' win bumped their record up to 14-15. As for the Roos, their win bumped their record up to 13-15.
Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite finish off the Roos in their previous matchup back in January and fell 74-72. Can Neb.-Omaha avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UMKC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.
- Jan 20, 2024 - UMKC 74 vs. Neb.-Omaha 72
- Mar 03, 2023 - Neb.-Omaha 73 vs. UMKC 61
- Jan 26, 2023 - UMKC 64 vs. Neb.-Omaha 61
- Dec 31, 2022 - UMKC 75 vs. Neb.-Omaha 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Neb.-Omaha 69 vs. UMKC 68
- Jan 10, 2022 - UMKC 64 vs. Neb.-Omaha 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UMKC 55 vs. Neb.-Omaha 47
- Feb 12, 2021 - UMKC 62 vs. Neb.-Omaha 52
- Dec 15, 2016 - Neb.-Omaha 80 vs. UMKC 75
- Nov 17, 2015 - Neb.-Omaha 95 vs. UMKC 89