Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Oral Roberts 5-6, UMKC 5-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

What to Know

UMKC will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UMKC Roos and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Swinney Recreation Center. UMKC might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers last Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Roos came up short against the Buccaneers and fell 70-57. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMKC has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UMKC struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Eagles last Tuesday, taking the game 71-59. The win was just what Oral Roberts needed coming off of a 81-60 loss in their prior contest.

This is the second loss in a row for the Roos and nudges their season record down to 5-8. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-6.

UMKC was dealt a punishing 85-57 loss at the hands of Oral Roberts when the teams last played back in February. Can UMKC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a 4.5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UMKC.