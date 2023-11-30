Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: SE Missouri State 1-5, UMKC 2-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the UMKC Roos will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Swinney Recreation Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.5% worse than the opposition, a fact SE Missouri State found out the hard way on Sunday. The matchup between the Redhawks and the Mocs wasn't particularly close, with the Redhawks falling 72-56. SE Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, UMKC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They fell to the Blue Raiders 63-59.

The last time the Redhawks won on the road was back on November 10th. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Roos, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, SE Missouri State and UMKC failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Thursday, UMKC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest might not be the best time to bet SE Missouri State against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UMKC is a big 8-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UMKC.