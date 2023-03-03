Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ UMKC

Regular Season Records: Nebraska Omaha 8-22; UMKC 11-20

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks and the UMKC Roos are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the first round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, Nebraska Omaha lost to the Denver Pioneers on the road by a decisive 72-61 margin.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 82-48, which was the final score in UMKC's tilt against the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Roos have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roos as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMKC have won five out of their last eight games against Nebraska Omaha.