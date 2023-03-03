Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ UMKC
Regular Season Records: Nebraska Omaha 8-22; UMKC 11-20
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks and the UMKC Roos are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the first round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Saturday, Nebraska Omaha lost to the Denver Pioneers on the road by a decisive 72-61 margin.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 82-48, which was the final score in UMKC's tilt against the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska Omaha has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Roos have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN Plus
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roos as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UMKC have won five out of their last eight games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 26, 2023 - UMKC 64 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Dec 31, 2022 - UMKC 75 vs. Nebraska Omaha 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Nebraska Omaha 69 vs. UMKC 68
- Jan 10, 2022 - UMKC 64 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UMKC 55 vs. Nebraska Omaha 47
- Feb 12, 2021 - UMKC 62 vs. Nebraska Omaha 52
- Dec 15, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. UMKC 75
- Nov 17, 2015 - Nebraska Omaha 95 vs. UMKC 89