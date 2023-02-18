Who's Playing

North Dakota @ UMKC

Current Records: North Dakota 10-18; UMKC 11-17

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UMKC Roos at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Swinney Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

North Dakota was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 73-70 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, UMKC ended up a good deal behind the North Dakota State Bison when they played on Thursday, losing 69-58.

The losses put the Fighting Hawks at 10-18 and UMKC at 11-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UMKC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMKC have won three out of their last five games against North Dakota.