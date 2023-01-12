Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ UMKC

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 13-6; UMKC 6-11

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos will be returning home after a three-game road trip. UMKC and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. St. Thomas (MN) will be strutting in after a victory while the Kangaroos will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMKC was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between St. Thomas (MN) and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. Thomas (MN) wrapped it up with an 80-68 win at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMKC is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Kangaroos are now 6-11 while the Tommies sit at 13-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UMKC has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Thomas (MN) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kangaroos are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last nine years.