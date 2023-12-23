Who's Playing

Current Records: Kennesaw State 9-3, UNC-Ash. 7-6

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Kennesaw State Owls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact UNC-Ash. proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-63 victory over the Mountaineers. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State waltzed into their matchup Tuesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They claimed a resounding 91-59 victory over the Bearcats at home. With Kennesaw State ahead 50-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Owls, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. couldn't quite finish off Kennesaw State in their previous matchup on December 5th and fell 79-76. Will UNC-Ash. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.