Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs
Current Records: Radford 12-8, UNC-Ash. 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
What to Know
Radford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Highlanders had just enough and edged the Spartans out 64-61.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 82-77 victory over the Eagles on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.
The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season.
Radford came up short against UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 63-54. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Radford.
- Feb 16, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 63 vs. Radford 54
- Dec 29, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 62 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 78 vs. Radford 74
- Jan 25, 2021 - Radford 73 vs. UNC-Ash. 63
- Jan 24, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 76 vs. Radford 68
- Feb 20, 2020 - Radford 79 vs. UNC-Ash. 64
- Jan 23, 2020 - UNC-Ash. 80 vs. Radford 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. UNC-Ash. 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNC-Ash. 66 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Radford 90 vs. UNC-Ash. 70