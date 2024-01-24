Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Radford 12-8, UNC-Ash. 12-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Radford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Highlanders had just enough and edged the Spartans out 64-61.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 82-77 victory over the Eagles on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Radford came up short against UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 63-54. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Radford.