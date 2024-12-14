Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 3-5, UNC-Ash. 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Western Carolina Catamounts at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against Bluefield College as the team secured a 92-46 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-24.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina entered their matchup against SC Upstate on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Western Carolina fell 74-68 to SC Upstate. The Catamounts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UNC-Ash. now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Western Carolina, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UNC-Ash. has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 9-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 9 games against UNC-Ash..