Who's Playing
Campbell @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Campbell 6-9; UNC-Asheville 10-6
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC-Asheville and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
On Wednesday, UNC-Asheville narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the High Point Panthers 76-72.
Meanwhile, the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Camels snuck past Gardner-Webb with a 63-58 win.
UNC-Asheville is now 10-6 while Campbell sits at 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC-Asheville comes into the contest boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. Less enviably, Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 12 games against Campbell.
- Jan 05, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 60 vs. Campbell 54
- Mar 03, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Campbell 78 vs. UNC-Asheville 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - Campbell 64 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - Campbell 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 64 vs. Campbell 57
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Mar 02, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 81 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 13, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Campbell 60