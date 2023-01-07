Who's Playing

Campbell @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Campbell 6-9; UNC-Asheville 10-6

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC-Asheville and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Wednesday, UNC-Asheville narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the High Point Panthers 76-72.

Meanwhile, the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Camels snuck past Gardner-Webb with a 63-58 win.

UNC-Asheville is now 10-6 while Campbell sits at 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC-Asheville comes into the contest boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. Less enviably, Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 12 games against Campbell.