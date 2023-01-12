Who's Playing
Longwood @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Longwood 12-5; UNC-Asheville 11-6
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Kimmel Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Lancers won 56-48, we could be in for a big score.
Longwood didn't have too much trouble with the Winthrop Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 85-71.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, sneaking past 58-55.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Longwood is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Longwood to 12-5 and UNC-Asheville to 11-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Longwood.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Longwood 56 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Mar 01, 2021 - Longwood 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Dec 31, 2020 - Longwood 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Dec 30, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Longwood 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 20, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - Longwood 67 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Longwood 73
- Jan 09, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Longwood 80
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Longwood 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. Longwood 74
- Dec 31, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 70 vs. Longwood 61