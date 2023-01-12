Who's Playing

Longwood @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Longwood 12-5; UNC-Asheville 11-6

The Longwood Lancers and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Kimmel Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Lancers won 56-48, we could be in for a big score.

Longwood didn't have too much trouble with the Winthrop Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 85-71.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, sneaking past 58-55.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Longwood is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Longwood to 12-5 and UNC-Asheville to 11-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

The Lancers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Longwood.