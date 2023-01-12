Who's Playing

Longwood @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Longwood 12-5; UNC-Asheville 11-6

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 30 of 2020. UNC-Asheville and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Lancers won 56-48, we could be in for a big score.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs sidestepped the Campbell Fighting Camels for a 58-55 victory.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood captured a comfortable 85-71 win.

Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 11-6 and Longwood to 12-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC-Asheville and Longwood clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Longwood.