Who's Playing
Longwood @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Longwood 12-5; UNC-Asheville 11-6
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 30 of 2020. UNC-Asheville and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Lancers won 56-48, we could be in for a big score.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs sidestepped the Campbell Fighting Camels for a 58-55 victory.
Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood captured a comfortable 85-71 win.
Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 11-6 and Longwood to 12-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC-Asheville and Longwood clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Longwood.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Longwood 56 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Mar 01, 2021 - Longwood 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Dec 31, 2020 - Longwood 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Dec 30, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Longwood 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 20, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - Longwood 67 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Longwood 73
- Jan 09, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Longwood 80
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Longwood 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. Longwood 74
- Dec 31, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 70 vs. Longwood 61