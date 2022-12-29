Who's Playing

Radford @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Radford 6-7; UNC-Asheville 8-5

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

There's no need to mince words: UNC-Asheville lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks last Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-51. Forward Jamon Battle wasn't much of a difference maker for UNC-Asheville; Battle finished with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, falling 73-65. The losing side was boosted by guard Kenyon Giles, who had 20 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won seven out of their last 12 games against UNC-Asheville.