Who's Playing
Radford @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Radford 6-7; UNC-Asheville 8-5
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
There's no need to mince words: UNC-Asheville lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks last Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-51. Forward Jamon Battle wasn't much of a difference maker for UNC-Asheville; Battle finished with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, falling 73-65. The losing side was boosted by guard Kenyon Giles, who had 20 points.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won seven out of their last 12 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Radford 74
- Jan 25, 2021 - Radford 73 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Jan 24, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Radford 68
- Feb 20, 2020 - Radford 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 64
- Jan 23, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Radford 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Radford 90 vs. UNC-Asheville 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Radford 69
- Dec 29, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 77
- Feb 11, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Jan 14, 2016 - Radford 91 vs. UNC-Asheville 86