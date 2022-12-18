Who's Playing

High Point @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: High Point 8-2; UNC-Wilmington 8-3

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will play host again and welcome the High Point Panthers to Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Seahawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while High Point will be looking to regain their footing.

UNC-Wilmington took their contest against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday by a conclusive 81-53 score. The oddsmakers were on UNC-Wilmington's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, High Point entered their game against the Queens University Royals last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. High Point took an 87-79 hit to the loss column.

The Seahawks' win brought them up to 8-3 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 8-2. UNC-Wilmington is 6-1 after wins this season, and High Point is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.