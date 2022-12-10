Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-2; UNC-Wilmington 7-3

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The VCU Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Dolphins proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville enjoyed a cozy 73-62 win over VCU. Jacksonville's guard Kevion Nolan looked sharp as he had 20 points and eight assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the East Carolina Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday UNC-Wilmington proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Wilmington had enough points to win and then some against the Pirates, taking their matchup 74-61. Among those leading the charge for the Seahawks was forward Trazarien White, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Dolphins are now 5-2 while UNC-Wilmington sits at 7-3. Jacksonville is 3-1 after wins this year, UNC-Wilmington 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.