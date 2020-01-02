Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison basketball game
Who's Playing
James Madison @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: James Madison 7-6; UNC-Wilmington 5-10
What to Know
After three games on the road, the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are heading back home. They will square off against the James Madison Dukes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.
The Seahawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 71-66 to the Drexel Dragons.
Meanwhile, James Madison's 2019 ended with an 88-72 loss against the Northeastern Huskies on Monday.
UNC-Wilmington isn't expected to pull this one out (James Madison is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UNC-Wilmington, who are 5-6-1 against the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Dukes are a 3-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
FIU vs. UTEP odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UTEP vs. FIU game 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: Butler continues to roll
The Bulldogs now own four Quadrant 1 victories this college basketball season
-
Maine's long trip for blowout loss
No two schools are farther apart than Hawaii and Maine. On Sunday, they met in the middle of...
-
FOTW: Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey
The Wildcats' Maxey was great vs. Louisville and four of the six best freshmen in college basketball...
-
Top 25 And 1: Butler faces tough test
The Bulldogs and Red Storm enter this game with a combined record of 23-3
-
Coaches Poll: Duke No. 2 behind Zags
Undefeated Auburn is No. 7 and undefeated San Diego State is No. 12.
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic