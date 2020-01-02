Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. James Madison: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

James Madison @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: James Madison 7-6; UNC-Wilmington 5-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are heading back home. They will square off against the James Madison Dukes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.

The Seahawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 71-66 to the Drexel Dragons.

Meanwhile, James Madison's 2019 ended with an 88-72 loss against the Northeastern Huskies on Monday.

UNC-Wilmington isn't expected to pull this one out (James Madison is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UNC-Wilmington, who are 5-6-1 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Dukes are a 3-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

