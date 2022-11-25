Who's Playing

Missouri State @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Missouri State 2-1; UNC-Wilmington 2-3

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will take on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 2:30 p.m. ET Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

MSU made easy work of the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Saturday and carried off a 75-51 victory.

As for UNC-Wilmington, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the Mount Olive Trojans at home to the tune of 94-47.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped MSU to 2-1 and UNC-Wilmington to 2-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.