Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 11-13; UNC-Wilmington 17-6

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Carolina A&T and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Aggies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

On Saturday, North Carolina A&T lost to the Monmouth Hawks at home by a decisive 79-64 margin. If the result catches you off guard, it should: North Carolina A&T was far and away the favorite. Guard Kam Woods had a rough afternoon: he played for 40 minutes but put up just six points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington came out on top in a nail-biter against Monmouth last week, sneaking past 52-49.

The Aggies are now 11-13 while the Seahawks sit at 17-6. UNC-Wilmington is 13-3 after wins this year, and North Carolina A&T is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.