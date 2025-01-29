Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: ETSU 12-9, UNCG 13-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UNCG and ETSU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. The Buccaneers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Spartans, who come in off a win.

UNCG is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They had just enough and edged VMI out 60-57. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Spartans have posted against the Keydets since February 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored ETSU on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chattanooga.

Even though they lost, ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

UNCG has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for ETSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG came up short against ETSU in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 73-62. Will UNCG have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCG and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.