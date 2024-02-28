Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: VMI 4-25, UNCG 20-9

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

UNCG is 8-2 against the Keydets since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UNCG unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 86-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. UNCG didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Catamounts at home and fell 84-51. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost five in a row.

The Spartans' defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-9. As for the Keydets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-25 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UNCG have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for VMI, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, the Keydets will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over the Keydets in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-79. Will UNCG repeat their success, or do the Keydets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.