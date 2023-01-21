Who's Playing

Mercer @ UNCG

Current Records: Mercer 9-11; UNCG 12-8

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Mercer Bears last season on scores of 49-58 and 64-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Mercer will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.

UNCG picked up a 70-60 win over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the VMI Keydets on Thursday, winning 69-61.

Their wins bumped UNCG to 12-8 and Mercer to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNCG and Mercer clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Mercer.