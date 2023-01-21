Who's Playing
Mercer @ UNCG
Current Records: Mercer 9-11; UNCG 12-8
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Mercer Bears last season on scores of 49-58 and 64-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Mercer will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.
UNCG picked up a 70-60 win over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the VMI Keydets on Thursday, winning 69-61.
Their wins bumped UNCG to 12-8 and Mercer to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNCG and Mercer clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
Series History
UNCG have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Mercer.
