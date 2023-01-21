Who's Playing

Mercer @ UNCG

Current Records: Mercer 9-11; UNCG 12-8

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Mercer Bears last season on scores of 49-58 and 64-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Mercer will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.

UNCG picked up a 70-60 win over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the VMI Keydets on Thursday, winning 69-61.

Their wins bumped UNCG to 12-8 and Mercer to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNCG and Mercer clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Mercer.

  • Feb 13, 2022 - Mercer 73 vs. UNCG 64
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Mercer 58 vs. UNCG 49
  • Mar 08, 2021 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 61
  • Feb 13, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Mercer 74
  • Jan 27, 2021 - UNCG 81 vs. Mercer 68
  • Feb 15, 2020 - UNCG 67 vs. Mercer 55
  • Jan 01, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 63
  • Mar 02, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. Mercer 47
  • Jan 26, 2019 - UNCG 88 vs. Mercer 81
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Mercer 77 vs. UNCG 74
  • Jan 20, 2018 - UNCG 70 vs. Mercer 66
  • Feb 22, 2017 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 66
  • Jan 19, 2017 - UNCG 68 vs. Mercer 66
  • Feb 28, 2016 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 65
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Mercer 81 vs. UNCG 67