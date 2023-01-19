Who's Playing
The Citadel @ UNCG
Current Records: The Citadel 7-11; UNCG 11-8
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 1-16 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Citadel and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 74-69 at home and UNCG taking the second 86-66.
It was a close one, but on Saturday The Citadel sidestepped the Western Carolina Catamounts for a 65-61 win.
Meanwhile, UNCG beat the Furman Paladins 88-80 on Saturday.
The Citadel is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The Bulldogs are now 7-11 while the Spartans sit at 11-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Citadel is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 34th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNCG have won 16 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 10, 2022 - UNCG 86 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 13, 2022 - The Citadel 74 vs. UNCG 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - UNCG 80 vs. The Citadel 72
- Feb 03, 2021 - UNCG 85 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 18, 2021 - UNCG 87 vs. The Citadel 73
- Feb 05, 2020 - UNCG 88 vs. The Citadel 68
- Jan 15, 2020 - UNCG 79 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 28, 2019 - UNCG 100 vs. The Citadel 96
- Jan 24, 2019 - UNCG 83 vs. The Citadel 60
- Mar 03, 2018 - UNCG 72 vs. The Citadel 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - UNCG 82 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 18, 2018 - UNCG 72 vs. The Citadel 58
- Mar 04, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. The Citadel 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - UNCG 81 vs. The Citadel 72
- Dec 28, 2016 - UNCG 95 vs. The Citadel 87
- Feb 25, 2016 - UNCG 92 vs. The Citadel 63
- Jan 28, 2016 - UNCG 102 vs. The Citadel 95