Who's Playing

The Citadel @ UNCG

Current Records: The Citadel 7-11; UNCG 11-8

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 1-16 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Citadel and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 74-69 at home and UNCG taking the second 86-66.

It was a close one, but on Saturday The Citadel sidestepped the Western Carolina Catamounts for a 65-61 win.

Meanwhile, UNCG beat the Furman Paladins 88-80 on Saturday.

The Citadel is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Bulldogs are now 7-11 while the Spartans sit at 11-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Citadel is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 34th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG have won 16 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.