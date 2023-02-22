Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ UNCG
Current Records: Western Carolina 16-13; UNCG 19-10
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UNCG Spartans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. Western Carolina is staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against UNCG at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Catamounts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-68. Four players on Western Carolina scored in the double digits: guard Tre Jackson (18), guard Vonterius Woolbright (16), guard Russell Jones Jr (12), and forward Tyzhaun Claude (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Tyzhaun Claude has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, UNCG didn't have too much trouble with the Chattanooga Mocs on the road this past Saturday as they won 93-76. Among those leading the charge for UNCG was forward Bas Leyte, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.
Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 16-13 and the Spartans to 19-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.
- Dec 29, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 47
- Feb 23, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 07, 2022 - UNCG 68 vs. Western Carolina 49
- Feb 24, 2021 - Western Carolina 81 vs. UNCG 80
- Feb 22, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - UNCG 82 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UNCG 79 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Jan 17, 2019 - UNCG 69 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNCG 65 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - UNCG 66 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Feb 04, 2016 - UNCG 75 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Jan 11, 2016 - Western Carolina 83 vs. UNCG 77