Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ UNCG

Current Records: Western Carolina 16-13; UNCG 19-10

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UNCG Spartans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. Western Carolina is staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against UNCG at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Catamounts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-68. Four players on Western Carolina scored in the double digits: guard Tre Jackson (18), guard Vonterius Woolbright (16), guard Russell Jones Jr (12), and forward Tyzhaun Claude (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Tyzhaun Claude has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCG didn't have too much trouble with the Chattanooga Mocs on the road this past Saturday as they won 93-76. Among those leading the charge for UNCG was forward Bas Leyte, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 16-13 and the Spartans to 19-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.