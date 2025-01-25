Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Hampton 10-10, UNCW 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

If UNCW beats Hampton with 85 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. UNCW sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 85-83 win over Charleston on Thursday. The victory was nothing new for the Seahawks as they're now sitting on three straight.

UNCW got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Newby out in front who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Moore, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Hampton couldn't handle William & Mary on Thursday and fell 94-83. The Pirates haven't had much luck with the Tribe recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Hampton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Xzavier Long, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Hampton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as William & Mary racked up 19.

UNCW is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for Hampton, their loss dropped their record down to 10-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCW has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for UNCW against Hampton when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as the squad secured a 95-65 victory. In that matchup, UNCW amassed a halftime lead of 46-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 3 years.