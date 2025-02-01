Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Stony Brook 5-16, UNCW 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Seahawks' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Seawolves have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

If UNCW beats Stony Brook with 83 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two matchups with that exact score. UNCW put the hurt on North Carolina A&T with a sharp 83-59 win on Thursday. The Seahawks were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

UNCW got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Sean Moore out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Moore a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Bo Montgomery was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Carolina A&T only posted 14.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook came up short against Charleston on Thursday and fell 81-74. The Seawolves got off to an early lead (up 16 with 13:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Stony Brook saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Luster II, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Snoddy, who posted 13 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks.

UNCW is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Stony Brook, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UNCW has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given UNCW's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCW came up short against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 86-78. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCW has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.