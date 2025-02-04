Who's Playing
Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Rebels
Current Records: Boise State 15-7, UNLV 11-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.10
What to Know
Boise State is 9-1 against UNLV since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Despite being away, the Broncos are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
Last Saturday, everything went Boise State's way against Fresno State as Boise State made off with an 82-60 win. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 22 points or more this season.
Boise State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Andrew Meadow, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points. Meadow had some trouble finding his footing against Nevada on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Alvaro Cardenas, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven assists.
Boise State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only posted eight.
Meanwhile, UNLV's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 71-65 to Nevada.
Boise State's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-7. As for UNLV, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-11.
Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Boise State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.
Boise State took their victory against UNLV in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 81-59. In that contest, Boise State amassed a halftime lead of 43-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.
Odds
Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141 points.
Series History
Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.
- Jan 07, 2025 - Boise State 81 vs. UNLV 59
- Jan 16, 2024 - UNLV 68 vs. Boise State 64
- Mar 09, 2023 - Boise State 87 vs. UNLV 76
- Feb 19, 2023 - Boise State 73 vs. UNLV 69
- Jan 11, 2023 - Boise State 84 vs. UNLV 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Boise State 86 vs. UNLV 76
- Feb 11, 2022 - Boise State 69 vs. UNLV 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - Boise State 61 vs. UNLV 59
- Feb 11, 2021 - Boise State 78 vs. UNLV 66
- Mar 05, 2020 - Boise State 67 vs. UNLV 61