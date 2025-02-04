Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Boise State 15-7, UNLV 11-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.10

What to Know

Boise State is 9-1 against UNLV since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Despite being away, the Broncos are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, everything went Boise State's way against Fresno State as Boise State made off with an 82-60 win. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Boise State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Andrew Meadow, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points. Meadow had some trouble finding his footing against Nevada on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Alvaro Cardenas, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven assists.

Boise State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, UNLV's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 71-65 to Nevada.

Boise State's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-7. As for UNLV, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-11.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Boise State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boise State took their victory against UNLV in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 81-59. In that contest, Boise State amassed a halftime lead of 43-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.