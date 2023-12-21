Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Hofstra 7-4, UNLV 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, UNLV is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Hofstra Pride at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV fought the good fight in their overtime match against Saint Mary's on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 69-67 to the Gaels on a last-minute layup with but a second left in the fourth quarter. UNLV found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 33 to 4 on offense.

Despite their loss, UNLV saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Luis Rodriguez, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rodriguez has scored all season. Less helpful for UNLV was Keylan Boone's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pride didn't have too much trouble with the Spartans at home on Saturday as they won 74-58. The victory was just what Hofstra needed coming off of a 89-68 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Rebels now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Pride, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

Looking ahead, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on UNLV: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UNLV is a 4.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.