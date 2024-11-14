Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 2-1, UNLV 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Mavericks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNLV Rebels at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, Neb.-Omaha was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to Minnesota. The loss was the Mavericks' first of the season.

Neb.-Omaha's loss came about despite a quality game from Kamryn Thomas, who had 14 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UNLV last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took an 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis. The Rebels got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

UNLV's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Hill, who posted 14 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Hill also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Dedan Thomas Jr. was another key player, posting 22 points.

Having lost for the first time this season, Neb.-Omaha fell to 2-1. As for UNLV, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Neb.-Omaha hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Neb.-Omaha came up short against UNLV when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 84-71. Can Neb.-Omaha avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a big 16-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.