Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: San Jose State 9-20, UNLV 17-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

San Jose State is 2-8 against the Rebels since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. San Jose State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Spartans came up short against the Aztecs and fell 72-64. San Jose State has struggled against the Aztecs recently, as their match on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Myron Amey Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UNLV ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 75-69 victory over the Cowboys. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Kalib Boone, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Spartans have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season. As for the Rebels, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 17-10.

San Jose State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 15-10 against the spread, UNLV has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, San Jose State is only 11-17 ATS.

While only UNLV took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

UNLV is a big 14-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.