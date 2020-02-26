Watch UNLV vs. Boise State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State basketball game
Who's Playing
Boise State @ UNLV
Current Records: Boise State 19-10; UNLV 15-14
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
UNLV came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday, sneaking past 66-63. The top scorers for the Rebels were guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (19 points) and guard Amauri Hardy (17 points).
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- Boise State prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos 74-61 on Sunday. Forward RJ Williams was the offensive standout of the contest for the Broncos, posting a double-double on 27 points and 17 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Rebels are now 15-14 while Boise State sits at 19-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNLV comes into the matchup boasting the 34th most steals per game in college basketball at 6.2. But Boise State ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only six on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $18.25
Odds
The Rebels are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won five out of their last eight games against UNLV.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boise State 73 vs. UNLV 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNLV 85 vs. Boise State 81
- Feb 06, 2019 - UNLV 83 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - Boise State 93 vs. UNLV 91
- Dec 30, 2017 - Boise State 83 vs. UNLV 74
- Jan 04, 2017 - Boise State 77 vs. UNLV 59
- Feb 23, 2016 - Boise State 81 vs. UNLV 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - UNLV 87 vs. Boise State 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke falls out of top 10
Four of the Blue Devils' five losses this season are to sub-50 NET teams
-
Maryland vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Maryland vs. Minnesota matchup 10,000...
-
Penn State vs Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rutgers vs. Penn State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's St. John's vs. Villanova matchup...
-
Duke falls to Wake in double OT
Duke is now a full game back of FSU in the ACC regular season standings with three games to...
-
Indiana's Jackson-Davis earns FOTW
IU's had top-10 freshmen in back-to-back seasons, with Jackson-Davis becoming even better than...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish