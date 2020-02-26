Watch UNLV vs. Boise State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Boise State @ UNLV

Current Records: Boise State 19-10; UNLV 15-14

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

UNLV came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday, sneaking past 66-63. The top scorers for the Rebels were guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (19 points) and guard Amauri Hardy (17 points).

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- Boise State prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos 74-61 on Sunday. Forward RJ Williams was the offensive standout of the contest for the Broncos, posting a double-double on 27 points and 17 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Rebels are now 15-14 while Boise State sits at 19-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNLV comes into the matchup boasting the 34th most steals per game in college basketball at 6.2. But Boise State ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only six on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.25

Odds

The Rebels are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Boise State have won five out of their last eight games against UNLV.