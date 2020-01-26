Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch UNLV vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Diego State @ UNLV
Current Records: San Diego State 20-0; UNLV 11-10
What to Know
The #4 San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego State and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET this evening at Thomas & Mack Center. The Aztecs are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
The Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with the Wyoming Cowboys at home last Tuesday as they won 72-55. It was another big night for guard Malachi Flynn, who had 18 points and five assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between UNLV and the Nevada Wolf Pack last week was not particularly close, with UNLV falling 86-72. Despite the defeat, UNLV had strong showings from guard Bryce Hamilton, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Amauri Hardy, who had 23 points.
San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. If their 12-6-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid win over the Rebels when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 63-55. The Aztecs' victory shoved the Rebels out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $19.94
Odds
The Aztecs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won nine out of their last ten games against UNLV.
- Mar 14, 2019 - San Diego State 63 vs. UNLV 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - San Diego State 60 vs. UNLV 59
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Diego State 94 vs. UNLV 77
- Feb 17, 2018 - San Diego State 94 vs. UNLV 56
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNLV 88 vs. San Diego State 78
- Mar 08, 2017 - San Diego State 62 vs. UNLV 52
- Feb 19, 2017 - San Diego State 77 vs. UNLV 64
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Diego State 64 vs. UNLV 51
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Diego State 92 vs. UNLV 56
- Jan 30, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. UNLV 52
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain on top
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Winners and losers from Saturday
A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day
-
Kentucky holds off Texas Tech in OT
Takeaways to know: Nick Richards might be the SEC's best; TTU could be in danger of missing...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home