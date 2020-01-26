Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

San Diego State @ UNLV

Current Records: San Diego State 20-0; UNLV 11-10

What to Know

The #4 San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego State and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET this evening at Thomas & Mack Center. The Aztecs are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

The Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with the Wyoming Cowboys at home last Tuesday as they won 72-55. It was another big night for guard Malachi Flynn, who had 18 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between UNLV and the Nevada Wolf Pack last week was not particularly close, with UNLV falling 86-72. Despite the defeat, UNLV had strong showings from guard Bryce Hamilton, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Amauri Hardy, who had 23 points.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. If their 12-6-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid win over the Rebels when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 63-55. The Aztecs' victory shoved the Rebels out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $19.94

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

San Diego State have won nine out of their last ten games against UNLV.